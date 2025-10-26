Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.65. 29,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 477,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

