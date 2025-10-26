Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.77 and last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.65.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.99.

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Funds investment objectives are to provide unitholders with: monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities1 of the Brand Leaders1 directly. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund will invest in an equally-weighted portfolio of Equity Securities of 20 Brand Leaders from the Brand Leaders Investable Universe1 that have a market capitalization of at least US$10 billion at the time of investment and meet the investment characteristics described below.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.