Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 11766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $912.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.32. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.39%.The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 28.3% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products



Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Featured Stories

