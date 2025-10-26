1,269 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.85.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $511.93 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $271.68 and a 1-year high of $514.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

