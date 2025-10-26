Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total value of $127,180.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,553 shares of company stock worth $10,361,079. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $357.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $361.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.94.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

