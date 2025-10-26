Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.25.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of THC stock opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.90.

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,227.34. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,722 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,015. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

