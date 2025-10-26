AlphaQuest LLC Buys 1,784 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 49.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $82.32.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

