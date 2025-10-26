AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Increases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE EXR opened at $150.46 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.02.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The business had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.64.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

