Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $97.51 Million Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $97,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,516,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after buying an additional 684,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after buying an additional 417,951 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,493,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 414,216 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

