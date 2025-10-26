AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Trims Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $185.87 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $188.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

