M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Shares Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 463,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 363,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,109.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $185.20 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.15. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,448.14. This represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.