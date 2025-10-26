AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.42.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3%

DD opened at $81.01 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

