Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 3,799 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Carrera Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its position in Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research raised their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.03.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

