State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walmart were worth $146,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 644,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

WMT stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $846.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

