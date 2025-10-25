PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

