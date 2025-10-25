Allied Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $307.78 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $310.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $286.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

