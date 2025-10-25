Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 126 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Carrera Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after buying an additional 1,674,139 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.96 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

