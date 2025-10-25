Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 16,031 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,031 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 527.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

