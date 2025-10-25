Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $184.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.34.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

