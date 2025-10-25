Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $825.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $768.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

