Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up about 0.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.3%

CocaCola stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

