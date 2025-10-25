Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Carrera Capital Advisors

Carrera Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,991,923,000 after buying an additional 953,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

SBUX opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

