Peterson Wealth Services Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Peterson Wealth Services cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average of $153.50. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.