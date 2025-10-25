Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 44,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,654,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,017,609,000 after buying an additional 172,578 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $283.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $808.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

