PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Sells 5,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Melius started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.