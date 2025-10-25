City State Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

City State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $252.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $253.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.65. The stock has a market cap of $410.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

