Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after buying an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $121.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

