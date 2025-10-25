Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122,931 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

