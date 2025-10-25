Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stock Holdings Lessened by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.83. The company has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

