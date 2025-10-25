Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.26% of American Tower worth $273,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6%

American Tower stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average of $209.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

