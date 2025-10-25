PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Sells 4,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

