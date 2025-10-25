State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $71,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,522,335,000 after buying an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $1,817,535,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 242,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after acquiring an additional 626,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,124.17.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $929.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $917.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $940.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

