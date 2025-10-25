State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,068,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $333.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $334.54. The stock has a market cap of $556.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.