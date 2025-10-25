Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,796 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $29.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.