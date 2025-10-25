SSA Swiss Advisors AG Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,706 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 137.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $353.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.50 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

