Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

