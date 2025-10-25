City State Bank Buys 550 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,510,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,275,000 after acquiring an additional 856,928 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,148 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,457,000 after acquiring an additional 646,396 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VTV opened at $188.13 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.69. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.