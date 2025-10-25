Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by SSA Swiss Advisors AG

SSA Swiss Advisors AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.