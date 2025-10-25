Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

