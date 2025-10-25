SSA Swiss Advisors AG Sells 705 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

SSA Swiss Advisors AG decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 90.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $184.40. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

