PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

