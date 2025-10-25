Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,502 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $224.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

