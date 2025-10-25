Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.