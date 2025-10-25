Carrera Capital Advisors Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley $MS

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of MS opened at $163.78 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $166.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $18.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.