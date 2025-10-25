Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 867.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,800.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $784.09 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $767.57 and a 200 day moving average of $678.85. The company has a market capitalization of $237.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

