Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after buying an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $157.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

