Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $63,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

