State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

