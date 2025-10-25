PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys 4,826 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $825.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $768.01 and its 200 day moving average is $768.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

