Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 2,493 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for 2.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $31,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE KO opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.55%.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.